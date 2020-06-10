If the MCU is famous for something, it is for its incredible films that would not be possible without its great production team, where its directors stand out. They are always in the center of attention since the film is announced, because the smallest detail is a gem for the public. It is just one of them who will take another turn in their productions, but not as far as it seems, Kenneth Branagh wants to make an animated Shakespeare movie.

Brothers Russo, James Gunn and Taika Waititi are some of the most famous names in the MCU, who have given us tremendous gems like ‘Ragnarok’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and we can’t forget the highest grossing movie of all time, ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But Branagh is not far behind, since he was in charge of the first installment of ‘Thor’, released in 2011. But he also participated in ‘Tenet’ and the upcoming Disney + ‘Artemis Fowl’ premiere.

‘Henry V’, ‘Hamlet’, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ are some of the productions that the director has made and that are based on the work of the most famous playwright in history. But that is not enough for him, there is an idea that he has in mind for a long time and in a recent interview with Collider he comments that he would be missing to carry it out.

“I’m always close to doing another one, you know. I have spent a lot of time thinking about animated Shakespeare, but I always wait for the moment when the desire to do so becomes an absolute necessity and not only a desire, not only a kind of desire but an absolute persistent need, because it is how you will probably do it. And as much as animated Shakespeare, King lear It is a project that has been spinning me for quite some time. These things I know also benefit from some sort of long-term marinade. I try to do that and listen to the universe if there is a time to try stepping on the gas if you are in a position to do something about it. So yes, I have been close, but so far the time has not come for another, “said the director.

But will it be a playwright movie? Or are we talking about an idea based on one of your greatest works? The director also answers this part, making us want to see Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in the lead role.