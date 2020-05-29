Who is the most powerful Avenger? Marvel reveals a Black Panther special ability that earns him that honorary title.

Iron fist is the strongest martial artist in the world, Doctor strange is the greatest sorcerer in the world, Ghost Rider is a host to an immortal spirit and Thor is the most heroic god of Universe. But in the new Marvel comic Avengers # 33, is where Black panther It shows that he is the most powerful Avenger when he stood up while the rest of that team fell. For one simple reason: your power source cannot be stolen.

Avengers # 33, by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron, with the color of Jason Keith, begins the highly publicized story of “Age of Khonshu”. The mysterious and troublesome hero Moon Knight (Moon Knight) received a mission from Khonshu, the ancient Egyptian god he serves. He has to save the world by taking over and turning the entire planet into a new Egyptian empire, with New York as his new Thebes. However, before he can do that, he needs to be powerful enough while eliminating those who stand in his way. That means taking down heroes, including the most powerful Avenger.

Moon Knight fights each hero separately. Every time he wins, he plucks the source of his power and escapes with it.

Hit the Iron fist and absorbs the mystical energy that gives the martial artist his attacks with chi power. Moon Knight then uses one of those punches with Doctor strange and the magic starts. He also steals the car from Ghost Rider from your garage. Even Thor falls to the power of Moon Knight. But it fails against the most powerful Avenger, since Black panther its power cannot be taken from it.

Moon Knight arrives at Wakanda’s gate with an army of mummies and wizards behind him. Since he is looking to start a war, but he also offers an easier way out, such as a duel between him and the king of Wakanda. Black Panther allows himself to be attacked and shows that he is wasting time. T’Challa reveals that his power is in his blood, it is a part of him, and that the only way to use it is to ally with him. Moon Knight leaves empty-handed as he cannot cope with the most powerful Avenger.

Black Panther was willing to surrender to a force that had paralyzed his teammates because he is so smart. Since he knew what Moon Knight wanted and couldn’t get. T’Challa gained her powers by ingesting a heart-shaped herb taken by every protector of Wakanda, greatly improving her physical abilities. This is a permanent process that can be reversed but cannot be transferred or expired. Thanks to Black Panther’s confidence in his understanding of his own powers, he was able to protect his people and avoid a potentially devastating national conflict. Proving that he is the most powerful Avenger in Marvel, since he does not allow himself to be defeated before this new enemy force.