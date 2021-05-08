MARVEL Daredevil Review # 18. Nature abhors a vacuum.

Daredevil has been booked into prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Now he has to face the pain and also the reproaches. Panini Comics reaches the publication of number 25 USA of the current Cuernecitos collection, an episode with normal but very relevant pagination.

François Rabelais wrote in the 16th century a cycle of five novels under the title of Gargantua and Pantagruel in which he coined the phrase with which this review is headed: “nature abhors a vacuum”. With this sentence he condensed the conviction that existed about the impossibility of the existence of the void, according to the prevailing theses since Aristotle issued them. Only a century later they were discarded but it can still be applied conceptually to some areas, including the continuity of comics-books. And as far as Matthew Murdock is concerned, we find a Daredevil behind bars and another who is going to take his place so that Hell’s Kitchen is not unprotected by missing its greatest protector.

What may be surprising is the choice made as a substitute.

Or substitute. It is not the first time that, due to different circumstances, Matt has had to give up the witness. But it will be the first time a woman has filled the position. Danny Rand (Iron Fist) and Peter Parker (Spider-Man) have been substitutes for Daredevil, they have been posing as him. Elektra Natchios will not hide that under the mask is a female silhouette, someone who will not allow the legacy of the Guardian Devil to be extinguished while spending time in the shade, without revealing her identity either. And while she does good by running as a heroine, she will maintain a parallel plot full of dark moments that will make us doubt her true intentions. Endless new possibilities open up for the series.

The return of Marco Checchetto

We recover the stroke of Marco Checchetto. Every time we see his drawing we miss that he does not reach greater continuity. He does not stop constantly improving himself, surprises us with some flashbacks, of enormous merit, on some of the most memorable scenes that Elektra has starred in, including his death at the hands of Bullseye during the mythical stage of Frank Miller in the already distant 80s of the Century XX. True tributes to the trajectory of a character who has been Murdock’s lover, La Mano’s assassin, SHIELD agent and more recently part of the conspiracy that is facing Kulan Gath in the pages of Savage Avengers.

Chip Zdarsky keeps evolving history. He has been introducing us to various newly minted characters, positioning old acquaintances on the board and now changes the rules through a twist that separates the plot on two fronts, with Matthew living his days of imprisonment alongside criminals while La Cocina del Hell continues its routine in the heart of New York City. At all times he is managing to maintain interest in the series, achieving that 24 pages, month after month, are guilty of the waste of praise that manages to raise his stage of Daredevil to the best value of Marvel. And it is not easy to maintain such a level.

With this issue we have inaugurated a new story arc entitled “The Red Fist” but it will be interrupted by the Daredevil episodes that are part of the tie-ins of the “King in Black” event, with the symbiotes roaming freely under Knull’s designs. In a few months we will be able to continue with the conspiracy that seems to be behind the intentions of Miss Natchios.

Qualification: : Daredevil 18

Url: Panini Comics

Author : Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

ISBN: 977000557500100018

Number of pages : 24

Description : The Fearless Man returns to familiar territory: behind bars. But this time there is no conspiracy. There’s only Matt Murdock, taking responsibility for his actions. Will he be able to serve his sentence? Will he survive the confrontation with the criminals he helped lock up?

Jesus Salvador Gomez

2.0 2.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)