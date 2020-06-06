It is easy to resort to the saying “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” but in reality it is a trickier and deeper question. Panini Comics brings us another double installment of the Daredevil collection where we appreciate how all the protagonists are connecting.

Morality is that set of obligations that we personally attribute to ourselves to decide what is right and what is wrong, a series of own rules that are not exempt from being relaxed if for a greater cause we have to break some rule that we had initially marked as a red line not to cross. Not everything comes down to black and white in our lives, there are many gray areas of different shades. At certain moments in our lives we will have to make decisions that will go against what we are willing to assume, but the benefit of this will determine the possibilities that this will take place. If we are unscrupulous people that gain will seek to be personal, if on the contrary we are aligned with looking for the best solution for all of us, we will be on the side of the lesser evil.

Matthew Murdock has gone through many terrible decisions and dramas throughout his history. His actions have brought good things but they have also caused a lot of pain, especially his own due to what he has had to sacrifice, from his professional career to the lives that he has not been able to protect, not to mention the physical damage that has been seen. punished on multiple occasions. But his performances have also meant a lot, for those around him at different times, and just like Matt has given a lot, it’s time to receive credit from others who not only see the masked vigilante, but the kindness and good intentions in his step for the lives of the inhabitants of New York’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Each step that Chip Zdarsky is taking, in this superb stage of Daredevil, seems studied to the millimeter and each number, each story arc, makes us reflect on everyday things that are often not so visible. His use of the times to give balanced prominence is extraordinary and leaves us pieces of great importance in characters like Wilson Fisk, who is going through an experience that he is not used to and from which he will undoubtedly be reinforced. Elektra Natchios’ return to Murdock’s life also takes its toll, and her involvement in Matt’s return to normalcy goes beyond becoming her mentor.

For these two USA issues included in this volume, Marco Checchetto has had help in pencils from his compatriot Francesco Mobili. The level at which both are still brutal and at times remind the best John Romita Jr., especially the facial hair they bring to Matt and the hair and the representation they make of Elektra. They are very gimmicky in their outline, pure spectacular in action sequences and great showing feelings like fear or tension before a confrontation. Despite being a clean drawing that plays with lights and shadows, the Daredevil collection is not characterized by a lack of rudeness and we also have plenty of doses for that.

We will not tire of recommending the current stage of Daredevil, where the red uniform has been in the background to reinforce the identities of the entire current environment of Matt Murdock. The humanization of Cole North, the push of Foggy Nelson, the return of Elektra, the new love interests of Matt or the novel characterization of the villains around him form a homogeneous set that promises to delight us for a long time. The plots get tangled while from our favorite reading sofa we do not stop enjoying with Daredevil.

Daredevil No. 8

URL: Panini Comics

Author : Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, Francesco Mobili

ISBN: 977000557500100008

Number of pages : 48

Description: The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Cole North has a drink with whom you least expect, while Kingpin discovers that there are more powerful people in the city than his mayor and Matt Murdock prepares to regain his role as protector of Hell’s Kitchen.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

