Mark Waid and Neal Adams have partnered for the new Fantastic Four Marvel comic series, where they will face a new adversary.

The award-winning writer Mark Waid (Captain America, Kingdom Come) has partnered with the legendary artist Neal Adams (Batman, Green Lantern / Green Arrow) for Fantastic Four: Antithesis, a series of comics by Marvel which will seriously endanger The Fantastic Four and the entire Universe.

Fantastic Four: Antithesis, marks the first full story of The Fantastic Four illustrated by Adams in his long career. It will also introduce a new cosmic threat called Antithesis, it has that name as well because it is literally the antithesis of the World Eater, Galactus. New comic sees Marvel heroes joining forces with Silver Surfer and even with Galactus himself to fight the threat of Antithesis.

But we can also see many more characters that are fan favorites.

“Working with Neal Adams has been a dream of mine since I was a child,” said Mark Waid. “Sharing the page with a man of his talent is an honor. The story begins with The Fantastic Four struggling to prevent an extinction event on Earth and from there it becomes more cosmic. ”

“I always had the feeling of missing the opportunity to draw the Fantastic Four,” added Neal Adams. “It was a calm feeling, since I had the opportunity to make my favorites. Furthermore, I felt that Kirby and Buscema had done it all. When asked by Marvel Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing Tom Brevoort if I would like to do the Fantastic Four, I knew that I also had to ask Galactus and Silver Surfer, but many other great characters as well. I am very grateful to Tom for the opportunity. ”

Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Neal Adams, Fantastic Four: Antithesis # 1 is slated to go on sale in August from Marvel Comics. Do you feel like reading this new story of The Fantastic Four?