Marvel protects your information very well as if it were a secret island populated by dinosaurs. Because of this, it is very common for people to start speculating about possible MCU projects that they could be developing without our being aware of their existence.

With so much material that we have not seen on the big screen or on the girl yet, speculation about what they will adapt next has not been lacking. There are all kinds of corners that remain unexplored. Giant Freakin Robot has assured that their sources, perhaps from wishes, have assured them that in the future we will see dinosaurs.

We’re not saying there is going to be an Avengers vs dinosaurs movie or something. No. They are reportedly making a movie based on Savage Land. They consider this to mean they could be making a movie that could jump on the Jurassic World bandwagon – 71%. Whether or not it is true. That place is one of the most emblematic locations. It is a hidden tropical place in Antarctica that is inhabited by dinosaurs and by the Marvel equivalent of Tarzan: Ka-Zar.

It is not the first that a rumor of this type has arisen. We Got This Covered had already reported something very similar a while ago. It would make sense that Marvel wants to bring this location from the comics to the MCU. Admittedly, seeing the Hulk fight a tyrannosaurus or Thor staring at brontosaurs would be something to see on screen. That said, this is nothing more than a rumor that doesn’t necessarily have to be true. We have to wait for more information to be revealed on this matter if they really are developing something like this.

On the other hand, not everyone has had faith in Marvel. Not long ago it was revealed that Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos, was afraid that Avengers: Infinity War – 79% were a disaster like no other:

I had some bad moments right before the release of Infinty War. I had gone to the set to record a cameo and sat down to chat with the two writers, Marcus and McFeely and for a long time with Joe Russo. In Infinity War, they had a half hour that they had to cut. In it we were going to see the past of Thanos. There was going to be half an hour without the Avengers, apparently. So I thought, ‘That’s great.’ So I got on a plane and saw Justice League and they just threw Steppenwolf there at the end and he did his thing. At the end of the day, it’s a bad movie. So a month or so before Infinity War was released Russo showed up and said… he let me know that they had cut Thanos’s half hour. All I could think of was: Oh my gosh, that’s going to make her the Justice League. ‘

It is a somewhat exaggerated reaction, but understandable. That line of thinking made him think that he was going to go to interviews where he was going to have to pretend that he was great, when in reality he was going to think that he was crap:

‘I’m going to have to go to interviews and say. ‘Oh yeah, I love her. She is amazing. It is magnificent’. And my heart was going to say, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of shit.’ So I’m in line for the premier and he came in practicing: ‘I love her. I love her. I love her’. Three minutes later, even before the Hulk showed up, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not really going to have a problem with this. This is going to be one that I can easily say that I love her and it’s really going to be true. ‘ To date it is true. I’ve been the luckiest comic book creator. Three, four times with the bat, if you include the Infinity Gauntlet, and they have sent her off the field with my characters each time.

