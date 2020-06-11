Share

Black Panther 2 is the protagonist of new rumors. Several media assure that the second part of the tape could count on the participation of Beyoncé.

After her role in The Lion King where she voiced Nala, Beyoncé could return to the big screen with Marvel in Black Panther 2. According to rumors published by The Sun, The singer could sign a £ 80 million contract to carry out three projects with Disney, including the sequel’s soundtrack. from the superhero movie and two other blockbusters. Among the artists playing in the first installment are Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and SZA.

Anyway, it’s too early to talk about the music of Black Panther 2 since to phase 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe You still have two years to start and Ryan Coogler continues to work on script without casting announced beyond Chadwick Boseman who will return as T’Challa. The film is slated to premiere on May 6, 2022, but before, in theory, we can enjoy ‘Black Widow’, ‘Eternals’,’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Spider-Man 3 ‘,’ Thor: Love and Thunder ‘and’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Black Lives Matter

Like many other movie, music or television stars, Beyoncé It has also joined the movement in protest at the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police and that demands a society without racism. The singer has shared several publications on social networks in which she highlights a very personal video on her Instagram account.

In the message, the possible actress who will be in Black Panther 2 She claims to feel “broken and upset” and asks that so much pain stop normalizing: “I’m not speaking only for people of color. If you are white, black, brown or anything in between, I am sure that you are desperate before the racism that exists in America right now ”. The protests and mobilizations have spread throughout the United States and have also jumped to many other countries in the world.

Share