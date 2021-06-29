Marvel confirms the returns of Abomination and Wong in Shang-Chi

The latest trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” published less than a week ago by Marvel Studios brought an impressive surprise in its last seconds. No rumors had even been heard about it, but the trailer confirmed the reappearance of Abomination in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the movie “The Incredible Hulk.” We know that Tim Roth will return as Emil Blonsky / Abomination for the She-Hulk series, but nothing was known of an appearance for this Marvel movie.

That shot made it clear that it was Abomination, but there was more doubt with the other character, although everything seemed to indicate that it was Wong. Physically he looked alike, and even at the time, the actor Benedict Wong could be seen in the same city where the film was being shot at the same time, but not having a direct shot of the face and even more, the confusion thinking about what this character paints in the plot of this film invited not to affirm with total emptiness just in case. However, Marvel Studios has made it official that it is Wong who is facing abomination in that scene.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed this in a recent interview:

Yes, we just released the final trailer for Shang-Chi, ”says the president of Marvel Studios. Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they haven’t seen in many years called Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong.’ And I can tell that the reason it looks alike is because that’s abomination fighting wong.

Feige also added that part of the fun in connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is surprise fans bringing back old characters.

[Es] Funny that a character we haven’t had on screen in over a decade appears again in the MCU. And seeing the fans in that little part of the trailer recognize him and hug him is a lot of fun.

The final trailer for the Marvel movie concluded with a brief scene of protagonist Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) attending some kind of super-powered fight club. Viewers can clearly see the Abomination from the comics facing off against an unknown sorcerer, who many speculated was Wong.

A theory that began to spread among fans, given the change in appearance of Abomination, was that this was not that of “The Incredible Hulk”, but that it came from another Earth in the multiverse. This would have linked with the whole multiverse theme that they are already developing “Scarlet Witch and Vision”, “Loki” and we will also have in future films “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. However, the words Kevin Feige seem to rule out this theory.

