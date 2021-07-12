Marvel confirms that Agatha Harkness will return to the MCU soon

They were one of the few villains who had remained alive after her debut, and even she herself advanced that Wanda would need her in the future. That already made us think about his potential return, and finally it will be. Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Villain Agatha Harkness will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, it is made official that there are future plans for this character played by actress Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” (“WandaVision”) on Disney +. And even more interesting, it would be a close return, not a long-term one.

When asked when fans can see Hahn again in the MCU, Feige pointed along the lines of a “someday near.” He obviously did not go into detail, but he does point out that it will be pretty soon:

Someday. Someday, soon. You’ll see Kathryn Hahn in ‘Knives Out 2’ below, and then maybe an assortment of other things. But inside the MCU, it can’t get there soon enough. Let’s put it like this.

Obviously, right now the possibilities could be endless, however, it would also be logical to think that her return is linked to that of Wanda Maximoff, and we know that Wanda’s next appearance will be in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Could they have recorded a scene with the character without it having transpired? Let us remember that the production of the second Doctor Strange film was carried out with the utmost secrecy, so everything could be possible. However, actress Kathryn Hahn, all these months ago, has always said that she knew nothing of her potential comeback. Was he lying to keep the mystery or perhaps his appearance will be for something later?

Recall that at the end of the series “WandaVision”, the Scarlet Witch punishes Agatha to fulfill the role of a nosy neighbor under the name of Agnes in the town of Westview. In a way, he lives “free” on a physical level, albeit with a mental prison.

Via information | Rotten tomatoes