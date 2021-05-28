Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in first photo

There are numerous Marvel shows in development. The mega-franchise plans have been rolled out between movies and television series that will be exclusive to Disney Plus. One of the most intriguing is Moon Knight. That brutal character will receive his debut and first live-action adaptation in that format and it has already been made official that actor Oscar Isaac will be in charge of bringing him to life with a first photo about the pre-production work.

Don’t stop reading: Marvel reveals new details about the Moon Knight series

Through its official Twitter account, Marvel shared a first image of Oscar Isaac getting ready for the series of Moon knight. The image is very careful not to reveal details. It is just a shot of the upper part of the actor’s face and several comic pages of his character. The caption was a short message: “We are Moon Knight.” This is the first time that the casting of the interpreter is mentioned.

“WE ARE MOONKNIGHT” – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/GhLgvHnje8 – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 27, 2021

Although the actor had already been discussed for the character, Kevin Feige He did not mention anyone as part of the cast during the presentation he made last December when he revealed Moon Knight as one of the upcoming projects. What he did confirm on that occasion was that the director of the series would be Mohamed Diab and that it would be inspired by Egyptian mythology. Now there is no denying that Isaac will be the hero.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the comics, Moon Knight is the alter ego of Marc Spector, a former mercenary who is betrayed by one of his accomplices when they attempt to carry out a heist at an Egyptian archaeological site. On the verge of death, he receives a visit from the spirit of the moon god Konshu and becomes his avatar in the physical world. This is how he becomes a vigilante who fights crime.

You may be interested: Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke will be the villain in the MCU series

It seems that the Moon knight Disney Plus will be a little different. In the presentation for his investors, Feige explained that the character suffers from Dissociative Personality Disorder, popularly known as multiple personalities, and that his different alter egos will play an important role in the show. As a reference for tone, he said the series would be an Indiana Jones-style adventure.

Isaac, who gained recognition in independent films, has remained on the sidelines of large franchises until now, with the exception of Star Wars, a saga that left him with a bad taste in his mouth, as he has been very expressive about the fact that they did not listen to his ideas about the course he wanted for his character, pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. It remains to be seen what attracted him to a Marvel production. A few months ago, likewise, a video was leaked of him training a fight choreography, very possibly in preparation for the show.

Moon knight It will also feature actor Ethan Hawke as the main villain, another performer who has drifted away from the big franchises but admitted to being impressed with the upcoming series. The show does not have a release date yet, but if filming has already begun, we will most likely see it in the first half of 2022. Until then, fans of Isaac will be able to see them as Duke Leto in Dune, the long-awaited adaptation. by Denis Villeneuve, arriving this fall.

Continue reading: Oscar Isaac is already training the choreography of Moon Knight’s action scenes