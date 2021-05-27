Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in first photo – Tomatazos

There are numerous Marvel shows in development. The mega-franchise plans have been rolled out between movies and television series that will be exclusive to Disney Plus. One of the most intriguing is Moon Knight. That brutal character will receive his debut and first live-action adaptation in that format and it has already been made official that actor Oscar Isaac will be in charge of bringing him to life with a first photo about the pre-production work.

Through its official Twitter account, Marvel shared a first image of Oscar Isaac getting ready for the series of Moon knight. The image is very careful not to reveal details. It is just a shot of the upper part of the actor’s face and several comic pages of his character. The caption was a short message: “We are Moon Knight.” This is the first time that the casting of the interpreter is mentioned.

Although the actor had already been discussed for the character, Kevin Feige He did not mention anyone as part of the cast during the presentation he made last December when he revealed Moon Knight as one of the upcoming projects. What he did confirm on that occasion was that the director of the series would be Mohamed Diad and that it would be inspired by Egyptian mythology. Now there is no denying that Isaac will be the hero.

