Marvel confirms new X-Men super team

They’ve brought together many of Marvel’s great characters from past and present into a spectacular new X-Men outfit.

The list of the new team of the X Men include Cyclops, Marvel girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch Y Polaris in a new series that will go on sale in June. For these comics they have put together the writer Gerry duggan, the artist Pepe Larraz and the colorist Mars Grace.

Following the event of Marvel called X of Swords, Cyclops and Marvel Girl realized that the world needed a new team of mutant superheroes.

“Things are getting complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe.” It can be read in the official description. “But for the X-Men, things are simple: You do the right thing, you protect those in need of protection, and you save the world we all share. This new team is the mutant’s chosen champions, and they are ready for any battle to protect their people and their home planet. “

Writer Gerry Duggan commented:

“It is a privilege and an honor for me to re-team with Pepe Larraz as we launch beautiful and deadly threats to the X-Men beginning in July in these Marvel stories. The mutants have saved themselves and now they are going to save the world. Krakoa will take root in the world’s capital, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. Threats to Earth will come fast and hard, and each page of Pepe and Marte will get your hair blown back ”.

No doubt these new stories of Marvel pose spectacular adventures for X Men. The team can be seen in all its glory on the main cover of Pepe Larraz, as well as a special series of variant covers by the artists Juann Cabal, Carmen ram, Peach momoko, Iban Coello, RB Silva, Natacha Bustos, Patrick Gleason Y Joshua Cassara.