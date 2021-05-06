Marvel Comics would finally have a spectacular video game

After the failure of Marvel Avengers, the company will be negotiating with one of the most famous developers for the launch of a video game.

The latest video game from Marvel, Marvel’s avengers, it was not at all what was expected.

The guarantees of such a product were not only in the vast catalog of characters and stories of the brand, but in that Square enix, one of the most prestigious production companies in the medium, was the one who made it.

However, despite having created Final fantasy, for example, the company failed to fulfill the hopes of fans, who still remember Marvel vs. Capcom as one of the best installments for heroes-based consoles.

However, the wait to return to play something of the ‘House of Ideas’ well done would end, because NetherRealm Studios works on a franchise title.

This information was leaked by the insider Daniel ritchman. He is one of the most trusted communicators on all things entertainment.

For its part, Ed boon, creative director of NetherRealm, commented on Twitter the announcement of James Gunn on the officialization of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Wow. @JamesGunn has managed to work on DC and MARVEL movies. That’s impressive. 🤔 https://t.co/A4Yk437MuM – Ed Boon (@noobde) May 4, 2021

In his message, the creator of Mortal Kombat, commented that it is impressive that the director works on projects with Marvel and DC at the time.

For much this was a wink because his study was also responsible for Injustice: God Among Us.

By the nature of the production company, the next Marvel video game would be one of battles. In the best MK style.

Will this be the expected solution?

It will be necessary to let the official communications make a pronouncement. Meanwhile mention is made of some previous editions of the brand’s entertainment: Spider-man (PS4) or the iconic Marvel avengers alliance (Facebook). These are still in the memory of all fans.