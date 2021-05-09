Marvel Comics retcon America Chavez, a change for the MCU?

The movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will bring America Chavez’s live-action debut to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What’s more, Marvel Studios has even confirmed that the young actress Xochitl Gomez will be in charge of interpreting the character. However, beyond this, they have not revealed any further details.

The character fits very well at the plot level because that second Doctor Strange movie is going to be about the multiverse. In the comics, America Chavez comes from an alternate reality, from the Utopian Parallel, and in addition to powers such as flight, superhuman strength and speed or near invulnerability, America has the ability to create stargates through which to move through space, time and even the entire multiverse. However, the latest comics of the character have brought news.

Originally, America Chavez was raised on the Utopian Parallel, created by the unfolding of magic by the Demiurge, a powerful cosmic being now known as Wiccan, aka Billy Maximoff. This dimension, in which only women live, was about to be destroyed when America was six years old, until her mothers heroically sacrificed themselves to save her. Shortly after his sacrifice, Chávez leapt through a portal to Earth and became his own hero, although that meant he could never return to the utopian Parallel.

The new comic series America Chavez: Made In The USA, which began in March in the United States, has addressed a void that existed until now in the character’s history, those first years on Earth. A period of which only some slight specific detail had been given. By addressing those years in the new collection, they have brought about what it is often called a retcon (retroactive continuity). This, which happens a lot in the comics, is that a reboot is not done but details of the character’s past are flattered that directly collide with events that had already been previously told. That is, a change in the character’s story is offered.

In America Chávez: Made In The USA # 1, it was revealed that Chávez was found floating on shore by a Puerto Rican family. She was adopted and raised by them until she began to distance herself from them in her adolescent stage, also because of her side as a superhero. This is a minor detail. The interesting thing is that in this new series, it is said that Chávez did not come from another dimension or that his mothers sacrificed themselves to save her. Instead, as explained in the third issue of the collection launched this May in the United States, it is explained that mothers were human medical researchers seeking to cure a disease affecting their daughter, America. Where does everything from the Utopian Parallel come from? It turns out that America had figured it all out.

That is, based on these new comics, the Utopian Parallel is no longer another dimension only women, but an island conducting experimental research with other young women. Of course, the experiments were carried out using dimensional energy flowing across the island.

We are talking about the beginning of the comic book story, so everything can still take a new direction or turn, but of course a more realistic turn has been given to the history of American comics. Will this change be motivated by the debut that the character will have in the MCU next year?