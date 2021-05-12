Marvel Comics Gets Diverse and Introduces New Indigenous Captain America

Marvel is one of the most influential companies dedicated to entertainment in recent years, all thanks to the development of comics, video games, series and movies about superheroes capable of reaching every corner of the planet, obtaining multimillion-dollar profits as a reward. His range of characters has expanded in more recent times, opening doors to faces linked to the theme of inclusion. Marvel confirms (via Independent) the new hero of its comics, it is an Apache Captain America; the comic house once again gives an interesting twist to the character.

There are not a few people who have taken up the mantle of Captain America in the world of comics, Marvel has been in charge of expanding the list in more recent years. For this occasion, he proudly presents Joe Gomez, a Native American who will make his appearance as the superhero in The United States of Captain America # 3 and will be known as Captain America of the Kickapoo tribe. This is a big step for the diversity and representation of minorities in Marvel comics, it is worth wondering if the new hero will make the big leap to other media.

Joe Gomez will fight alongside Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson in Joe Walker as they scour the United States in search of the lost shield. This was what he declared Darcie little badger, scriptwriter of the comic.

Look, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world riddled with destruction. Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms an entire block into rubble, people like Joe fix things again. I know a lot of people like Joe, a lot of them are my indigenous relatives, so it was wonderful to help develop a character with their values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills.

Captain America, played by Chris Evans, is a very influential character on the big screen. He led the final battle against Thanos, defeating the army and restoring balance. The superhero was commissioned with the mission of traveling to the past to return the Infinity Stones to their respective places of origin, but made the decision not to return with his team; He traveled to the 1940s to have a normal life with Peggy, something that many wanted for him. In the final minutes of the film we observe an elderly Steve who, after many years of sacrifice and struggle, decided to follow Tony’s advice and consolidate the life he always wanted there in his original time. It seems like a very good ending for the character, very well closed to tell the truth, so it would be useless to bring him back. But who knows, maybe Marvel Studios will surprise fans.

Chris Evans He will not return as Captain America, now we have Sam Wilson. This is the first African American Cap and fans are delighted with his presence. Marvel Studios confirmed a fourth film with the superhero and very soon we will know if he is up to the mantle, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier he already showed us his great skills.

Another series that Marvel Studios will launch very soon on Disney Plus is Loki. This secondary character of the MCU corresponding to the Thor franchise has found a very special place in the hearts of fans, to the point that the studio gave the green light for a series focused on him. Tom Hiddleston has done an excellent job playing the god of lies and fans want more of that; The first previews of the series allow us to see that it will be an extraordinary adventure, full of action and a lot of magic. According to the mouse company, it will hit the streaming service on June 11, perfect for the summer.

