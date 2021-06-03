Marvel clarifies its story in a new trailer

Black Widow approaches and, with her, Marvel and Disney activate their machines to offer small doses of information about it. Through the previous trailers, little by little it was possible to intuit the plot of the film and the relationship that would exist between the new characters. With this advance, the narrative continues to clarify.

Natasha romanoff He will deal with his past, about which there were no major clues. Up to now. Marvel’s exclusive teaser confirms that the film will explore their family relationship through characters like Melina vostokoff, Yelena Belova Y Red Guardian. that will be presented in Black Widow.

The key phrase is: “I have lived many lives but I got tired of running from my past.” The one that affected her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Then, the preview begins to review different images about those years, about their history, at the same time as Scarlett Johansson’s voice is heard saying: “I was a murderer, a spy, an Avenger.”

Although in the previous advances it was possible to intuit that Taskmaster would be the villain of the Black Widow, in this advance it was fully confirmed. This adversary, with a long tradition within comics – he has existed since 1980 – can copy different techniques from his rivals.

During the first images that were had of him, he could be seen using a bow. In this Marvel sneak peek, Taskmaster continues to use that bow and incorporates weapons that are attributed to him in the comics. It is a sword and shield similar to that of Captain America. In addition to this, his costume includes claws reminiscent of those of Black Panther.

From the looks of it, Black Widow’s family will likely have to confront Taskmaster to try to stop them. To this are added other conflicts that, in one way or another, could give information about the ties between relatives and the transfer of the Black Widow mantle.

When will Black Widow premiere?

This film was scheduled to be released during the past year. But, pandemic through, everything was delayed and Marvel moved on with series, such as WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Black Widow is the film that will open Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The development of this story seems key in relation to the future. Through Black Widow not only could different events of Natasha Romanoff’s past be clarified, it could also be presented several characters that play an important role in the next Marvel movies and series.

Black Widow can be seen in theaters from July 9, 2021. Disney Plus subscribers will also be able to see it, paying an additional cost within the service.

