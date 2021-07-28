Marvel chooses the villain for Moon Knight, his new series on Disney +

Moon Knight, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney +, has already chosen who will be the villain who will face the vigilante played by the actor who gave life to Poe Dameron in Star Wars, Oscar Isaac.

The incorporation of Ethan Hawke to the project to play one of the main characters made many fans suspect that he could appear in the series giving life to the Sun King or the Werewolf. However, pending confirmation of who the actor will play, the Hamilton Hodell talent agency has included in the resume of its client, the Frenchman Gaspard Ulliel, his participation in the series as Anton Mogart.

Mogart, also known as Midnight Man, appeared in number three of 1981’s Moon Knight, being defined as an art thief who always steals by midnight. After his first foray into the cartoons he was presumed dead, however he would later return with his face disfigured to become a henchman of Bushman, the protagonist’s arch enemy.

Perhaps this will open the door for Hawke’s role to be a version of Bushman. In one way or another, the actor has indicated in an interview with The Ringer to feel admiration for the interpreter who heads the series: “I think he is a very interesting actor and I like what he is doing with his life,” he said referring to Isaac.

“It reminds me of the actors that I admired when I came to New York for the first time,” explained Hawke, who also stated that, in general, “good things tend to happen when you are in a room with people who reason the way they do. Do you like it.”

Moon Knight is coming to Disney + from 2023 and will be written by Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and directed by Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678), Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic).

