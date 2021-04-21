Marvel characters who have taken it

The Super Soldier Serum has always been of special importance in the world of Marvel. Already in the movie Captain America: the first Avenger (2011) the enormous power that its use implied was made clear. Not only because of the physical capabilities it could provide. In one of the film’s iconic scenes, Abraham Erskine explained to a frail Steve Rogers the risk of the serum.

“The serum amplifies everything within you, then the good is magnified; evil increases. That is why you were chosen. Because someone strong who had power all his life loses respect for power, but someone fragile knows the value of strength and knows… compassion ”. The dialogue summarizes the risk of a compound that not only purifies the physical capacity. He is also capable of showing the worst and the best of human nature.

Now, in the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier it has become an object of enormous value and power. In a post apocalyptic world where violence is about to break out, super soldiers are the allegory of moral fracture in doors. The Flag-Smashers have managed to create an army that plans to subvert the flimsy world order of the post-Thanos world.

For the first time, Marvel it enters a political terrain, something realistic or allegorical enough to appear so. And he does so with a symbol of power within his universe, which has also given much to talk about in the world around Captain America. It’s about a Brilliant move in Marvel’s phase four structure, which also points in a new direction. The new heroes and villains are more than just monsters, aliens, or wizards. They are also part of something more disturbing and unique.

The Super Soldier Serum: A Complicated History

The journey of the Super Soldier Serum from the laboratory of scientist Abraham Erskine to the hands of the Flagless has been a long one. He has been through several specific moments in which he has proven his worth and danger. But especially, the compound capable of creating the most powerful soldiers in the world has had considerable implication in how Marvel analyzes power.

Each time it has been used, the serum has provided an opportunity for the mythology of the House of Ideas and its characters to analyze good and evil. During the early phases of his cinematographic universe, its effects were explored on Steve Rogers Y Bucky barnes. But as the context for both characters has broadened, Marvel has shown other super soldiers as well.

We leave you a list of the characters who have received the serum so far.

Johann Schmidt / Red Skull

In the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, the character forces Dr. Erskine to inoculate him with the serum. But instead of transforming into a super man, he ends up being an evil and haunting creature.

Steve Rogers / Captain America

In the same way as in the comic, Captain Rogers is the first successful super soldier in the world of Marvel. There is a long and insistent debate as to whether it was the purification of the formula or, as Erskine insisted, whether the right man was found. Whatever it was, the serum made Steve Rogers the prototype of the perfect soldier, and a hero of extraordinary nobility.

James “Bucky” Barnes / Winter Soldier

After being captured by the Howling Commandos, Bucky became HYDRA’s guinea pig in search of the Serum formula. The tests, commissioned from Arnim Zola, enabled the organization to come up with a compound identical to Erskine’s. After administering a dose to Bucky, he was subjected to torture and reprogramming until he became the Winter Soldier.

Isaiah Bradley

Bradley’s tragic story came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The former soldier was one of 300 African Americans tested for a repeat effect of the Serum. As the same character narrates, only he survived the tests. But instead of being turned into the new Captain America, he was imprisoned, subjected to torture and all kinds of tests for more than thirty years. All with the aim of understanding why the serum had not worked in his case.

The Winter Soldiers

With no name and no known face, they are the deadliest group of soldiers created by HYDRA once it was able to successfully produce the serum. It was an elite army, capable of destroying governments, provoking revolutions and selectively assassinating.

Depending on the interests and needs of the organization, they became the executing hand for most of its strategies. However, by the time Steve Rogers and Bucky tried to find them to contain them, Zemo had already murdered them. For the Baron, the mere existence of super humans is an abomination and that includes super soldiers.

The Flagless

The terrorist group born after the blip first appears in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They are the representation of the chaos and violence of a world in rubble.

During the five years that elapsed after Thanos wore the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers, the world political order was reduced to its bare minimum. A new borderless system was established with a series of benefits carried out to sustain emergencies. But once half the population reappeared, the world tries to return to its limits before the mad titan.

The series shows you as eight radicals who used the Serum stolen from the Power Broker.

Karli morgentha

Leader and visible head of the Sin Bandera obtained the physical abilities related to Serum. However, although at the beginning of the series she was shown as an anarchist leader, in chapter five she becomes radicalized. For the season finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier a major blow of violence is expected in the name of their purposes.

John Walker / Captain America

During the final scenes of chapter 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier there is the hint that John walker he was able to administer the Super Soldier Serum to himself. In the next two chapters it is clear that he did. And as is often the case with compounding, he brought out the worst and best in the new Captain America by becoming a threat.

He already was in the midst of power and his inability to wear the ultimate symbol of the American hero in the midst of the emergency. But once the serum took effect, it transformed him into a man capable of killing.

