Marvel Characters Poster Gallery

A lot has happened since that release date of ‘Black widow‘by early 2020. A year later, we still don’t see if Scarlett Johansson definitively pass the witness to Florence pugh But, luckily, in just two months we will have the first date in theaters of Phase 4 of Marvel.

July 9 is the last definitive release date of ‘Black widow‘and, although not even the CEO of everyone’s mother house dares to anticipate it, it will finally arrive simultaneously in movie theaters and Disney +. Of course, with an extra price of premier access as has already happened with ‘Mulan‘(Niki Caro, 2020) and’Raya and the last dragon‘(Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa, 2021).

Although it has been difficult for them to realize it, Marvel ended up accepting that Black Widow deserved her own solo delivery. Since Scarlett Johansson played the spy Natasha Romanoff in ‘Iron man 2‘(Jon Favreau, 2010), we have seen her again in six other adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (generally with more prominence than expected), including her farewell in’Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019).

The twenty-fourth adventure of the unstoppable Marvel machinery will also be the second with a female protagonist after ‘Captain Marvel‘(Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, 2019), and the first with women in the foreground on the poster (Johansson), to the direction (Cate shortland) and the script (Jac schaeffer).