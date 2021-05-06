Marvel changes the premiere of the new Loki series on Disney + | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that Serie de Loki will be somewhat different from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as the news was recently announced that the episodes of the God of Mischief will be published weekly.

The company of Disney has announced that the Loki series, exclusive to the Disney + platform, will premiere next Wednesday June 9 (two days ahead of schedule) and the episodes will be released weekly.

The truth is that this change that has been carried out has attracted a lot of attention from the community, since the premieres of the two previous series were on Sundays.

It was through Loki’s official tweet where a video was published in which the actor Tom Hiddleston appears, who plays the God of Mischief, to announce that there was a change in the release date.

The Marvel artist laments the fact that his character is often left out of the spotlight when it comes to superhero montages, however, this time around, things will be a little different by proclaiming that “Wednesdays are the new Friday”.

It is worth mentioning that the Loki series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when the Avengers travel to the past, precisely to the battle of New York in 2012, and by mistake they make Loki escape using the Tezeracto.

This is how the character is recruited by the Temporal Variation Authority to fix the timeline and thus avoid the “elimination of reality.”

Loki includes actors Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant and Sophia Di Martino, however, at the moment it is not yet clear if Thor’s brother will return to the original Marvel line, as he lost his life. at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of Infinity War.

And it is that perhaps this time, after everything that has happened, maybe Loki can even make fun of alternative realities.

Unsurprisingly, of course the Marvel community has raved about the first images of The Eternals, the next big movie in Phase 4 of the MCU.

In the opening scenes of The Eternals, a work directed by Chloé Zhao, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie can be seen in a teaser dedicated to future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants, ”reads the official synopsis of The Eternals.

On the other hand, after the end of the story of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios will take a break until June with the premiere of “Loki”, the series that starts from “Avengers: Endgame”, exactly from the travels of the character with the Tesseract.

Marvel’s new release schedule for 2021

WandaVision: Now available on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Available now on Disney Plus. Loki: July 9, 2021, on Disney Plus. Black Widow: July 9, 2021, on Disney Plus and licensed theaters. What If …?: Mid-2021 by Disney Plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage: September 17, 2021. Eternals: November 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021. Hawkeye: Late 2021. Ms. Marvel: 2021.