Marvel celebrates Pride Month by making Black Cat bisexual – Tomatazos

Comics have always worked very well as a reflection of society. Safely, and at times seemingly innocent, comics can say what cannot be spoken publicly, either for fear of censorship or taboo. Of course, many topics are handled with extreme care or simply implied without being explicit, but in years where conversations of this type were simply unthinkable, it is appreciated that there was a safe haven between the pages of big brands such as DC or Marvel.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In recent years, the film and television adaptations of these famous comics have caught up with the social demands on racial and sexual representation that the public has, which in turn is no longer afraid to demand the disappearance of harmful clichés from the public. creators and producers. Due to the increasing popularity and constant competition between brands, movies are the ones that get all the attention. Some readily accept inclusion, while others are still closed off to abrupt changes in their favorite characters. This dynamic is fine for the average viewer, but true fans have known that comics have had a much more open world for a long time.

It is not strange to see that a famous person is recognized as part of the community LGBTQBut it is rarely a clumsy and pointless decision. In general, these are characters who always were, but who had not proclaimed it; that is, many cases were obvious to the reader. That makes some people believe that the writers are putting the idea with a shoehorn, but the truth is that the followers already know how common it is and rather wait for the moment when the rumor is confirmed.

This category includes the news, via ., that, as part of its celebration of Pride Month, Marvel comics decided to show the first kiss of Black cat with other woman. The famous thief has had her personal publication since June 2019, with Jed mckay As a writer. In the most recent issue (Black Cat # 7) the protagonist shares a kiss with Odessa drake, his former partner in crime turned main rival, after defeating Black fox, his old mentor.

You may also like: Sony could be developing a Black Cat movie with Felicity Jones

Even if Black cat, aka Felicia hardy, is best known for her romance with Spider-man, one that resembles the complicated relationship between Batman Y Catwoman where the hero cannot avoid falling in love with the criminal who will never change, the truth is that his bisexuality is not exactly new. In other editions, the character had already made comments about his relationships with women, although never explicitly. This supported the idea that Hardy prefers to keep his private life secret, even from those he claims to trust.

In the comics of Black cat a flirtation with the character of OdessaDespite their rivalry, but it all culminated in a passionate kiss that served to celebrate the victory of the protagonist. Although the affection and chemistry between the two are evident and undeniable, the two know that they are at opposite poles so their relationship could never work. This is a bittersweet moment for Hardy, as this story meant sacrificing his mentor and accepting his feelings for an enemy.

Unlike the transition in adaptations, the moment between Black cat Y Odessa do not feel forced or following a harmful pattern about bisexuality. On the contrary, critics have praised how Mckay developed the thief, gave her depth and highlighted previously very superficial characteristics. Felicia hardy is one of the most popular characters in the universe Marvel and many want to see it on the big screen. Felicity Jones played her in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52%, but her role was very poor and the failure of the film ended any possibility of continuing the franchise. New rumors suggest that Marvel wants to bring her back to the movies and fans will surely expect them to do so while respecting the personality and characteristics that make her part of the community LGBTQ.

Do not leave without reading: Marvel will showcase a new LGBQTIA character in Marvel’s Voices: Pride to celebrate Pride Month