From now until May 4, Marvel offers free access to some of its most successful titles; that’s right, during this season of social distancing by COVID-19, the company, Through its mobile application, “Marvel Unlimited”, available for both iOS and Android, it is offering completely free access to more than a hundred different titles.

Requirements? The only thing you have to do is download the aforementioned application, and in the “Free Comics” section, you can access them without having to make any type of registration or leave bank details.

You will have access to read the Avengers comics from number 1 to 6 of 2018 and even Marvel classics from 1963. Some of the titles available for free are the following:

“Avengers”, “Avengers vs. X-Men “,” Civil War “,” Thanos “,” The Amazing Spider-Man “,” Fantastic Four “,” Black Panther “,” Uncanny X-Men “,” Captain America “,” Black Widow “, among others.

.