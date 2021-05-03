Marvel Announces Release Dates for Phase 4 Movies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After a year of rescheduling and no premieres due to the closure of cinemas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Marvel announces its new calendar of movie releases that make up the fourth phase of its cinematic universe.

In a new video, Marvel compiles images that hint at what awaits us in the next phase and Stan Lee is heard expressing his love for humanity.

“The man next to you is your brother; the woman there is your sister. We are all part of a universe that is moving forward to greater glory. “

Between 2021 and 2023, eleven new films will be distributed. This will be the Marvel premiere schedule:

2021

Black widow

Date: July 9

This film will tell the story of Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, the Russian spy played by Scarlett Johansson. In this prequel, the protagonist will face the ties of her dark past. The English actress Florence Pugh also participates in the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Date: September 3

Actor Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a man who seemed to be ordinary ends up involved in the mysterious networks of the organization of the Ten Rings. Also in the cast is Awkwafina, Tonye Leung, Michelle Yeoh, among others.

Eternals

Date: November 5

This film introduces a new group of superheroes in the Marvel franchise. They are ancient beings that have been hidden on planet Earth for hundreds of years. This movie is set shortly after Edngame, and it is precisely in this context that they are forced to come out of hiding, to face the Deviants, humanity’s most ancient enemy. It is directed by Chloe Zhao, winner of the Oscar, and will feature the participation of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, of whom we can already see the first images in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Date: December 17

Tom Holland and Zendaya return in this third installment directed by Jon Watts. So far the return of Dr. Octopus has also been confirmed, as revealed by actor Alfred Molina himself.

2022

Doctor Strange un the Multiverse of Madness

Date: March 25

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange in this film directed by Sam Raimi, which will also feature the Scarlet Witch, starring Elizabeth Olsen. The American actress of Mexican parents Xochitl Gomez joins the cast, along with the already well-known Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo).

Thor: Love and Thunder

Date: May 6

The film starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) is joined by actor Christian Bale -who played Christopher Nolan’s famous Batman- with the character of Gorr the God Butcher.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Date: July 8

Directed and written by Ryan Coogler, the film will explore more of the world of Wakanda. It has been confirmed that the late actor Chadwick Boseman will not be replaced, however, it has not been revealed what the fate of the character Black Panther will be.

The marvels

Date: November 11

This film is the sequel to Captain Marvel, played by Oscar winner Brie Larson. Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani join the project under the direction of Nia DaCosta.

The well-known cast – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer – return to grapple with physics in a third installment of Ant-Man. Actress Kathryn Newton joins the cast to play Cassie Lang.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Date: May 5

So far it is only known that the group of unconventional superheroes will return under the direction of James Gunn for the third time, despite controversy.

After the failure of the 2015 film, Marvel will try again with a film directed by Jon Watts.