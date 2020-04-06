Marvel Announces New Release Dates for Phase 4 of Its Movies | AP

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was forced to postpone premieres of his movies the Phase 4 due to the pandemic and quarantine in most of the world, but finally announced the new dates.

The film that was very close to release was Black Widow, scheduled for the next April 30th, but for obvious reasons he had to cancel its premiere.

A few weeks ago it was that Marvel announced the cancellation of the premiere so he had everyone with the question of what they would do or if they would only launch it on digital platforms.

It may interest you: Jared Leto, reveal the first official poster of his character Morbius

Finally the company announced the dates of its upcoming modified premieres, changing the Phase 4 schedule completely.

Black Widow will move its premiere until the day November 6 of this year, which was the date on which The Eternals would be released.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Due to the change, The Eternals had to move to the February 12, 2021, also moving Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 Rings to the May 7 next year.

That’s right, it will be quite long the wait and it is not known why they were extended so long, and as if that were not enough, they are not the only ones that changed dates, since Doctor Strange 2 also changed until the November 5 of next year.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Meanwhile Thor: Love And Thunder we can see it until February 23, 2022, a rather long wait.

On the other hand, Black Panther 2 It will remain scheduled for the date that was scheduled, which is for the May 6, 2022.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Something that has surprised many is that Disney added to Captain Marvel 2 in Phase 4, so we can see it in cinemas on July 8, 2022.

This without a doubt surprised everyone since the company planned to release it until the 2023 as part of the Phase 5.

You can also read: Emma Watson could be part of the cast of Doctor Strange 2

One good thing for Marvel fans is that the first productions on Disney +, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision, continue planned for the month of August Y December.

.