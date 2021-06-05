Marvel Announces Multiverse Role-Playing Game Tabletop RPG

Marvel has announced a new board game inspired by the Marvel universe that will arrive starting next year. It is a traditional role-playing game that at the same time tries to reach an audience that is not familiar with role-playing games. This game will start to arrive on next year with the release of the rulebook.

Drawing on decades of stories from the Marvel world, Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game It will allow us to take on the roles of Marvel superheroes, but it will also allow us to create completely new ones, to face some of the most dangerous supervillains in the Marvel Universe.

Packed with illustrations from the incredible artists from the Marvel comics, the game’s rulebook will include complete profiles for fans to become Avengers, Mutants, and other heroes, including: Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor , Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine or Storm, among many others.

Written and co-designed by the award-winning New York Times bestselling author, Matt forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest), Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game will introduce players to the new D616 System, an accessible and easy-to-learn system for newcomers to tabletop RPGs and a natural evolution for those familiar with the most popular tabletop RPGs on the market. Use Power, Agility, Stamina, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic to win the day, and discover your true abilities as you face impossible odds.

As a lifelong Marvel fan and gamer, this project is a dream come true, ”says Forbeck. Fortunately, after writing a couple of editions of The Marvel Encyclopedia and professionally designing board games for over 30 years, I feel ready to help make this the ultimate Marvel TTRPG experience. I can’t wait for everyone to get a chance to play it.

Marvel and board game fans who get hold of the rulebook due out in 2022 will have the opportunity to help shape the game by offering feedback on the rules. The actual release of the role-playing game will be in 2023.

Via information | Marvel