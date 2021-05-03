Marvel announces dates and official names for its next films, including the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Eternals’

Bombshell the one that Marvel just published. The studio has announced the official titles and release dates for all MCU films to come, including the long-awaited sequels to ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, as well as the return of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ . Also, finally, we have the first images of ‘Eternals’.

As we can see in the video on these lines, this is all that Marvel has in the oven for the next few years:

‘Black widow’: July 9, 2021. ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’: September 3, 2021′. ‘Eternals‘: November 5, 2021.’Spider-Man: No Way Home‘: December 17, 2021.’Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘: March 25, 2022.’Thor: Love and Thunder‘: May 6, 2022.’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘: July 8, 2022.’The marvels‘: November 11, 2022.’Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania‘: February 17, 2023.’Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘: May 5, 2023.

First images of ‘Eternals’

Beyond the release dates, what has been quite a bombshell have been the first images of ‘Eternals’, a new film from the Marvel Universe with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan as protagonists.

This film will follow the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and will tell the story of a new cast of superheroes, “ancestral beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years” and who, after what happened in ‘Endgame’, will have to come out of the shadows and face the Deviants. We finally have official images. Few, but some, in which we can see Angelina Jolie and we are told that “the wait will be worth it.”