Marvel and Sony cooperate on promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The fans are still waiting for the first official trailer to be released. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. We are still waiting for Sony Pictures to take the step of revealing what will be the first official details of the Marvel movie of the wall-crawler. This film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the promotional campaign is in the hands of Sony Pictures. In fact, this difference even led Sony Pictures to venture to announce “Spider-Man: Far From Home” before “Avengers: Endgame” was released, revealing part of the surprise.

In spite of everything, there would be a joint work between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures for the promotion of the film, or that is what he has explained Asad Ayaz, Disney’s president of marketing. This has occurred in an interview about the degree of involvement of Marvel Studios in the marketing of the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sale

Marvel Space Cowboys Board Game

The Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the Multiverse. Use his essence to recruit heroes and villains and earn Infinity Points to claim the Infinity Gauntlet and stop Thanos from ending our world.

Ayaz revealed that the president of Marvel Studios works with the Sony team for everything that is the Spider-Man projects, both the old ones and the new ones to come. Obviously it is Sony who is in charge, as it is his film, but he ensures that there is a lot of coordination:

Sony is fully handling the marketing of Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team work closely with the Sony team. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who and when is going to release what. But we do not work together on the campaigns because it is his film. They take care of it, but there is a level of coordination to make sure we all win.

This does not reveal absolutely anything about which one the expected trailer for the film will arrive, but it does put on the table that as far as possible, there is still a certain

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter