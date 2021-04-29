Marvel and fans mock Tom Holland on social media

On social media, Marvel openly mocked Tom Holland and laughter and memes erupted. Find out why!

Tom Holland became very young in Spider-Man. His acting level, his sympathy and his spontaneity classified him as one of the funniest Peter Parkers of recent times. And thanks to this and his great work, the actor became famous all over the world. This is how he won many fans, who are always aware of the interpreter and remember everything he did or said. But this level of fanaticism just played a trick on him as he became Marvel’s new make-me-laugh for a comment he made in 2018!

Along with Sebastián Stan and Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland visited Ace Comic – Con in Seattle in 2018, where they discussed their work at Marvel Studios. It was at that precise moment where the interpreter of Falcon confessed not to have seen Spider-Man, something that left astonished to Tom Holland, who did not hesitate to reply saying: “I have not seen the Falcon movie. Oh no, there isn’t one, sorry. “

Tom Holland’s punching air right now over Anthony Mackie getting his own movie 😂 # CaptainAmerica4 pic.twitter.com/zsvHbOwwNo – Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) April 23, 2021

They all laugh at him

After this comment, those present in the room applauded Tom Holland, but today it is precisely that phrase that came against him. It is that, as is known, Anthony Mackie became, at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the new Captain America. And as if this were not enough, the actor will also star in movie number four of the famous superhero.

The news, which was released by Marvel at the moment of ending the Disney Plus series, made fans remember that Tom Holland mockery. And, unsurprisingly, they were quick to react with memes on Twitter.

Anthony Mackie to Tom Holland after he gets his own Captain America movie: pic.twitter.com/8uEkbUjvrn – Jack Doyle (@JackkDoylee) April 23, 2021

Tom Holland: * exists *

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan: #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/3T99VqRFXo – 15 Minutes of Marvel (@ 15minutemarvel) April 22, 2021

Tom Holland when he heard that Anthony Mackie is getting his own Movie for Captain America pic.twitter.com/ZyTvJ8udRJ – Jayvon Thomas # CATWS🦅💪 (@ JayvonThomas2) April 24, 2021

All Marvel Studios movies and series can be seen on the Disney + platform by following this link.