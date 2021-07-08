Marvel and DC will not have a presence at Comic-Con @ Home 2021

At the end of this month, from July 23 to 25, the digital version of San Diego Comic Con is celebrated, the so-called [email protected] 2021. This comes to replace, as happened last year, the convention that was held every year in presence in San Diego, and that was the place of a multitude of advertisements for movies and series, among other things. Marvel Studios had been a regular participant in the event in its face-to-face edition, but last year it dropped. This year it seems the same will happen.

The Deadline media exclusively reports that both Marvel Studios and DC Films (via Warner Bros) will not participate in the [email protected] 2021. That is, there will be no announcements of them at the event. Warner Bros. has been dragging on for several years, because the last time it was at the event was in July 2018 with a preview of “Wonder Woman 1984”, to really put its efforts in the Brazilian Comic-Con that was held in December .

They report that they do not know what will happen to the Marvel movies from Sony Pictures, where we have “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which is technically a co-production with Marvel Studios but the marketing is in the hands of Sony, “Venom: There will be Carnage “And” Morbius “.

The little presence of DC in [email protected] 2021 will be on television, with the participation of the series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. In addition, it is said that the DC Publishing division will be present in the San Diego [email protected] In fact, the following panels are already known:

Batman: Fear State

July 23, 1 pm PT / 4 pm. ET / 22: 00h (Spanish peninsula time)

DC Horror – DC read with the lights on

July 24, 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 1: 00h (Spanish peninsula time)

Superman

July 24, 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time)

Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Soundtrack

July 24, 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 23: 00h (Spanish peninsula time)

DC Wonder Woman: Wonder Woman across the Multiverse

July 25, 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time)

It should be remembered that this October, although in the Deadline article they talk about September, the second edition of DC Fandome is celebrated, which promises to leave us many announcements about DC. So it makes sense that they want to save themselves for then.

From November 26 to 28, a physical edition of San Diego Comic Con will be held. Perhaps by then there will be more luck and both houses will have a more substantial presence.

Via information | Deadline | Dc comics