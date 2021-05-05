Marvel and DC are competing for color directors for Superman and Blade – Tomatazos

For some days now, the name of Michael B. Jordan (Seeking Justice – 85%) has sounded a lot to be the protagonist of the reboot that Warner Bros. and DC are preparing for Superman and although the actor has been grateful to those who are pushing for this to happen, the reality is that nothing has been confirmed.

Now, what could be closer to materializing is the choice of the director for this new project and it is striking that companies are looking for someone of color, despite what has truly put this new film at the center of the news is that the companies could be competing with Marvel and Disney for a filmmaker (via The Hollywood Reporter).

And while Warner is looking for a director for his new Superman film, Marvel is on the hunt for a director for Blade and apparently they are reviewing the same list of candidates. So in the next few days the news about this could be very interesting, as the study behind the DC Extended Universe has set its eyes on figures like Ryan Coogler himself (Black Panther – 90%), who has left an important mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner’s first list – which could be the same one Marvel is reviewing – includes Steven Caple Jr. from Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%; Regina King, who received praise for her drama One Night in Miami – 95% and Shaka King, who is popular in the company behind the DCEU thanks to his recent Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%.

The medium even points out that some directors have already met with both studios to discuss both films. Meanwhile, Coogler may not be a strong contender for either assignment given that he will be busy with Black Panther II, which will premiere on July 8, 2022.

At the moment the only thing that has been confirmed is that the Superman reboot will be produced by JJ Abrams (10 Cloverfield Avenue – 90%) and written by the famous author Ta-Nehisi Coates. Likewise, Warner Bros. intentions to have a new man of steel of color have become clear, so they are also looking for a black director.

It is still too early to know what will happen, as Coates is not expected to deliver his Superman script until mid-December, while Marvel has made it clear that he is in no rush with Blade, whose release date was pushed back from September to July 2022.

Diversity and representation are still important themes in both film universes, however, with this new ‘showdown’ by directors of color, it seems that both companies are only looking to bet on the same old names, even when it is obvious that there are more filmmakers blacks who could work on either project.

