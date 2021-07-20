Marvel almost presents the first Fantastic Four easter egg

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson has revealed that one of the Easter Eggs he hoped to include in the film was a place well known from Fantastic Four.

With a Fantastic Four reboot heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a lot of excitement among fans to see the First Marvel Family in action. However, the prospect of seeing his villains gracing the big screen again is somehow even more exciting, especially when we’re talking about characters like Annihilus, Galactus, or Doctor Doom.

In the case of the latter, there have been some hard-to-believe rumors that he could appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while rumors remain about a Disney + series focused on the villain.

Although it seems likely that his return will be in the new Fantastic Four movie, but during a recent interview with IGN, Black Widow writer and producer Eric Pearson revealed that he wanted to mention Latveria, Doom’s home nation, in the first Phase 4 movie. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios did not authorize you to do so.

“It could have had a reference to [el país de origen del Doctor Doom] Latveria there, could have, but I don’t think so. I don’t think it lasted long, ”he admitted. “I always try to get Latveria into things. It’s like one of those things where you want to be the first to say it in an Instagram post or something! “

Just like Wakanda got a nod in Iron Man 2 back in 2010, it would have been funny if Latveria’s existence was mentioned in some way, however it’s very likely that Kevin Feige has some kind of grand plan for the villain, but given what How badly Doom has been portrayed in the past, we wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t show up right away.

Do you think Doctor Doom could be one of the next great villains of the MCU?