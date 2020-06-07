Marvel already has us accustomed to publishing extra numbers where we are presented with the future storylines to be followed by the publisher. Now Panini Comics brings us closer to this vision of what is to come as part of its 80th anniversary with MARVEL Alert!

A murder to solve with a large number of clues that involve practically all the main superheroes of The House of Ideas. An investigation that is unraveling the strange ties that each and every one of them have with what has happened. We meet again with the Masked Looter who was already introduced to us in Marvel Comics No. 1000 and who we could keep track of in Marvel Comics No. 1001. All showing a long way that will lead to the plots that we will see arrive in Spain throughout this summer and fall season.

Throughout the more than eighty pages that the comic occupies, which this review is about, we see Daredevil appear (who is immersed in his own personal reconstruction), Jessica Jones in her role as a researcher, the Captain Marvel who has just faced doubts about his loyalty for his middle kree origin, to The Avengers led by T’Challa, to Dr. Brashear in his incarnation as Blue Wonder, to Night Thraser and Nova (Richard Rider’s alter ego), to The Agents of Atlas and the Champions with Amadeus Cho as a binding element, to the Hulk and Johnny Blaze (original Ghost Biker) with Las Vegas as a link, to the Spider-Man environment formed by Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Eddie Brock, to Hulkling and his relationship with Wiccan, to the Krakoa mutants with the new status quo generated by Jonathan Hickman, to some Fantastic Four very busy with Iron Man 2020 Arno Stark and Jane Foster in their work as forensics.

All of them will involve the diversification of this comic in at least sixteen future references that will affect each of the protagonists with what is to come in the near future, with sagas like Empyre, a new annihilating wave of Annihilus or the new event of Atlantis Attacks. In Marvel they will be very entertaining soon and one of the groups they want to promote are The Fantastic Four and the figure of Franklin Richards to which we have to add his mutant status, which is going to win him a role with which he was not counting.

After the completion of this special issue, there are a huge number of authors who are currently linked to the franchises referred to. Screenwriters like Al Ewing, who has carried the weight of the comics dedicated to the publisher’s 80th anniversary and is at the controls of The Immortal Hulk, Jason Aaron in The Avengers, Chip Zdarsky in Daredevil, Kelly Thompson in Captain Marvel, Donny Cates in Venom, Jonathan Hickman in the mutant franchise or Dan Slott in The 4 F, among others, accompany cartoonists also linked to their collections such as R.B. Silva in X Powers, Joe Bennett in Hulk or Ryan Stegman in Venom. But here the authors of Spanish origin come into play who contribute their bit in this comic.

Jorge Fornés is not the usual cartoonist of Daredevil, although he has made an appearance in the current series of horns in various numbers, but has been chosen to illustrate the pages related to Matt Murdock. Carmen Carnero continues at the foot of the canyon as the main cartoonist of Captain Marvel and here she is in charge of her pages, like Javier Garrón with those relating to Miles Morales in particular. And for the final pages we have Carlos Pacheco who sets us on the path to the next incarnation of the conflict between the kree and the skrulls.

