When Moonstone replaced Captain Marvel in the Avengers, she wore her outfit and had some serious issues with her design as it seemed absurd to her.

The suit of the Captain Marvel current, is similar to what we could see in the movies of the Cinematic Universe. However, before Carol Danvers I wore that outfit, I wore a tight outfit while having the superhero nickname Ms.Marvel. According to a fellow Avengers, the outfit is not only too revealing, but it’s also ridiculous.

Captain Marvel first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes # 13 and as a hero in Ms. Marvel # 1. Carol has used several different code names since her debut in 1977, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Binary, and Warbird. During that time, she also wore a few different outfits. Perhaps the most famous, it was a tight clothing that left little to the imagination. While the costume might have looked sexy, it was rather impractical. You just have to ask Moonstone, who was forced to wear the costume when she assumed the role of Ms. Marvel in The Dark Avengers.

In Brian Michael Bendis, Mike Deodato, and Rain Beredo’s The Dark Avengers, the series featured a group of supervillains taking on the role of heroes in the H.A.M.M.E.R. by Norman Osborn.

Bullseye becomes Hawkeye, Daken takes on the role of Wolverine, Scorpion was Venom, Toxie Doxie was the new Scarlet Witch, Skaar was the new Hulk, and Moonstone took on the role of Captain Marvel. In the ‘Dark Reign’ story of Avengers (2009) by Christos N. Gage, Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado, Moonstone is with Tigra, watching over her, when she makes a remark about the old Mrs. Marvel costume she is wearing.

When the paparazzi approach the duo, Moonstone calls the costume “stupid… did your friend Carol really do this? Isn’t she supposed to be a feminist? This is a paparazzi magnet. It is very uncomfortable. And you can’t even imagine how often I have to shave … ”.

Maintenance to wear that costume has to be quite a bit. Also, Ms. Marvel’s costume has to be awkward. Fortunately, Carol Danvers would get a much more elegant and appropriate costume when she becomes Captain Marvel. Her old costume was definitely a product of her time and, in a modern context, it doesn’t make much sense. Moonstone knew this very well and understandably had some real questions about why Carol would wear the outfit in the first place.