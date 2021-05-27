Marv Wolfman and George Pérez will be in the animation Teen Titans Go!

Special appearance for the animated series “Teen Titans Go!”. The legend of the comics Marv wolfman has revealed on Facebook that both he and the co-creator of the New Teen Titans George Perez they will be guest characters on Saturday’s episode of the animation.

Wolfman published this past Monday on his Facebook: “A few months ago, in the early days of the pandemic, George Pérez and I received calls from Cartoon Network. They said they wanted to do an episode of Teen Titans Go! in which George and I appeared. Making of ourselves. And, if we agreed, we could do our own voice acting. We both said yes. “

Wolfman said the sound equipment was sent to his home so he wouldn’t have to travel to Burbank to record his lines.

George made his voice recordings in Florida, while I did mine in Southern California. We recorded our parts on different days, but somehow it sounds like we are in the same room.

Screenwriter Wolfman and cartoonist Pérez were jointly responsible for the relaunch of Teen Titans between 1980 and 1986, making it a bestseller for DC. They added the new characters Starfire, Raven, and Cyborg to the lineup of Robin, Wonder Girl, Kid Flash, Speedy, and Beast Boy, then renamed Changeling. “Teen Titans Go!”, Which debuted in 2013, is an animated version with a clear comic focus with a lineup of Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy and Bumblebee.

Wolfman said: “They gave me the script, no, I didn’t write my role, it was just a guy named Marv Wolfman, playing a cartoon character named Marv Wolfman, asking him to accept my bad acting. George has done theater for decades, but I have the ability to act like mincemeat. But as silly as it was to think about putting ourselves in the episode, I loved doing it. I love the madness of Teen Titans Go! and I loved being on the show. “

The episode “Marv Wolfman and George Pérez” of Teen Titans Go! It will air on Saturday, May 29 at 9 am ET / PT on Cartoon Network.

