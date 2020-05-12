One of the fans’ most cherished wishes has been fulfilled and all thanks to a noble cause, as actor Josh Gad reunited the cast of ‘Back to the Future’, the famous 1985 film.

The trilogy stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd who played Marty McFly and Doc Brown., respectively; The rest of the cast was Lea Thompson, Elisabeth Shue, and Mary Steenburgen, brought to life by Lorraine McFly, Jennifer Parker, and Clara Clayton Brown.

Also appearing during the meeting were writer and director Robert Zemeckis, co-writer Bob Gale, composer Alan Silvestri, songwriter Huey Lewis, and Star Wars director and fan of the series, J.J. Abrams.

Josh Gad reunited the cast of ‘Back to the Future’ to recite some iconic lines from the film, as part of the series ‘Reunited Apart’ from presenter Josh Gad, this time for the benefit of the non-profit Project HOPE.

First was Fox’s re-creation of a famous scene set in the halls of Hill Valley High School, where time traveler Marty realizes his mother is infatuated with his alias “Calvin Klein” instead of his future father, George McFly, played by Crispin Glover.

“Wait a minute, Doc. Are you trying to tell me that my mother is crazy about me? Whoa, this is heavy,” read Michael J. Fox.

Fox and Thompson recreated Marty’s first encounter with his future mother, a 17-year-old Lorraine Baines, where a recently unconscious Marty is horrified to learn that he has been sent back through time to the year 1955.

Instead of an absent Glover, Gad recited the lines from George McFly. Finally, Fox and Lloyd recreated the ending of ‘Back to the Future Part II’, where Marty tells Doc from 1955 that he has “returned from the future”.

They were not present at the reunion Glover, which had a discussion with the producers of ‘Back to the Future’ after the first film, and Thomas F. Wilson, who played the bully Biff in all three films.

Despite fans’ attempts to recreate classic ‘Back to the Future’ scenes with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, Zemeckis has ruled out doing a reboot or sequel.