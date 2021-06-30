Marton Fucsovics snatches the place of the round of 32 from tennis player Jiri Vesely

06/30/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Hungarian Marton fucsovics, number 48 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning during the 30th finals of Wimbledon when the scoreboard reflected a 6-3 and 5-4 because his opponent, Jiri vesely, Czech tennis player, number 72 of the ATP, had to retire. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

Vesely was unable to break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the Hungarian player did it twice. Likewise, the Hungarian tennis player had a 57% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 68% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 60% of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32 the Hungarian player will face the winner of the match in which the Argentine tennis player will face Diego schwartzman and the british player Liam broady.

This tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.