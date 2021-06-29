Marton Fucsovics qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Marton fucsovics, Hungarian, number 48 in the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 and 6-3 in three hours and nine minutes to the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, number 23 of the ATP and seed number 19. With this result, the player takes the place for the thirty-second final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Hungarian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 9 times, got 53% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for Sinner, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 57% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 55% of his service points.

The Hungarian player will face off in the final 30s of the competition with the Czech Jiri vesely, number 72, next Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and in it a total of 238 tennis players are seen faces and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the previous qualifying phase and the that guests are coming. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.