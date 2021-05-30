Marton Fucsovics goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/30/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Hungarian player Marton fucsovics, number 44 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros in three hours and thirteen minutes by 6-4, 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the french player Gilles Simon, number 69 of the ATP. With this result, the Hungarian gets the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The French tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while Fucsovics, for his part, did it 8 times. Likewise, the Hungarian player had a 58% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points, while his rival achieved 79% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 50% of points to serve.

In the 30th final the Hungarian tennis player will play against the Italian Fabio Fognini, number 29 and seeded number 27.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 239 tennis players are presented and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.