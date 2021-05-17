Martiza Rodríguez with her family lives in Israel the terror of war



Maritza Rodríguez is now called Sarah Mintz.

Maritza rodriguez with his family lives in Israel the terror of war… A few days before the exchange of missiles between the Israelis and the Palestinians of Hamas began, the Mintz went to the holy land in search of a different future, without imagining that the dream would turn into a nightmare.

Just over a month ago, the Colombian actress who radically changed her life when he decided to convert to the Jewish religion, dedicating herself to the family and changing her name to Sarah Mintz, she moved with her children and her husband to Israel.

This family decision was made based on the great dream of her husband, Joshua Mintz, communications executive, who has gone through all the television stations in Mexico and the United States, and has been the mind in the success of ‘The Queen of the South’, ‘The Lord of the Skies, among many others.

“It all came together, my husband’s dream and dream that my children grow up in a place where they can grow up free as Jews. This country I was able to teach my children high levels of education, Torah and love for Israel ”, explained Maritza in a video that she shared shortly after moving.

What the Colombian actress did not imagine is that this dream would turn into a nightmare in a few days, and although she always tries to find the positive side of everything, even something that we see in the long motivational talks she gives on the networks, today he had to teach his children how to take care of themselves, how to protect themselves when they hear the bombing alert sirens and why these kinds of things happen.

“Praying here is so important to me, it is something like returning to the land of Israel, it is an ascent of the soul. Just being here, just being here is, in spiritual terms, it is transcending ”, explained Mrs. Mintz.

This is not the first time that Maritza lives in Israel, a few years ago he moved 6 months to convert to the Jewish religion. Both then and now, she confessed that she is not good at the language, not even English, but that she knows how to defend herself.

In the case of her children and her husband, they do speak Hebrew for which, without any doubt, they will be of great help, either for the basics or for teaching the woman of the house.

Despite everything the Mintz family is going through, and the insecurity in which they are at the moment, they would not be thinking of returning to the American continent, they would continue with the dream of living as a family where the roots of Joshua and his children are, and also hers by choice.

