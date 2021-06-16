Martins Moreno attacks Conmebol for contagions in the Copa América

06/16/2021 at 6:09 AM CEST

. / La Paz

The international striker and historical scorer of Bolivia Marcelo Martins Moreno attacked this Tuesday against the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), which held responsible for the contagions of the covid-19 detected in the Copa América that is being played in Brazil since Sunday. “Thank you at Conmebol for this. All the blame is entirely on you !!! If a person dies, what are you going to do? What only matters to you is MONEY. Is the player’s life worth nothing?” , was the message of the Bolivian ‘Flecheiro’ in a story published on his official account on Instagram. The comment was accompanied by a photograph of a Green player undergoing a PCR test and the headline of a news item in Portuguese about the Covid-19 infections related to the Copa América. The publication remained for a few hours in the Martins Moreno story and then disappeared.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported on this conference that the number of infected rose to 52 of the covid-19 in the delegations that participate in the America’s Cup and employees of the tournament organization. According to the source, 33 of the positives correspond to players and members of the national teams and the other 19 to employees of the contest, which will run until July 10. The cases have been compiled by Conmebol, which groups the ten soccer federations in South America.

The most affected so far has been the Venezuelan delegation, which has registered 13 cases, while in Bolivia the contagion of three players and one person from the coaching staff was confirmed. The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) has not revealed the names of the infected footballers, but the local sports press assures that among them is Martins Moreno, captain of the Green.

On the eve, the 24 players chosen by the Venezuelan César Farías to face Paraguay in Bolivia’s debut in the contest were tested negative by Conmebol before the match. La Verde, who fell 3-1 in that match, moved on this day from Goiania to Cuiabá, where this Friday they will face Chile on the second date of group A.

The FBF has not ruled so far on what Martins Moreno said.