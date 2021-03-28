Martino mentions the referee as the culprit of the defeat of Mexico

03/28/2021 at 05:17 AM CEST

El Tri lost for only the second time in the era of Gerardo Martino on Saturday when they faced Wales.

The former Barça coach spoke after the match about the match referee, Ian McNabb, as one of the factors that caused the defeat of the Aztec team 1-0.

“We all left the game, because we quickly observed the offside of the goal, we observed it on the bench, a very rude play, it was not a fine offside, that made us uncomfortable, the continuous friction, the lack of agility in the game, the referee having dialogue with the footballers, “he declared at a press conference. “I think we didn’t know how to get away from everything that the rival generated with his game, the referee with his decisions, and we should have concentrated more on our game.”

THE WALES CONTROVERSIAL GOAL

Martino mentioned that the goal of the European team came from an out of place. From there began the criticism of the Irish judge whom he accused of being too talkative with the Mexican players.

“(Wales) scored a goal that should not have been valid, an offside that derives from the corner kick, very clear, two or three meters, it was that and nothing else, we had another problem which is how to pierce the opponent’s defensive system, & rdquor; he claimed.

“Somehow we were not beaten by the rival. It has nothing to do with that first half with Japan, there the rival made us play at the level they wanted, & rdquor; ended.

Now Mexico prepares for its next friendly against Costa Rica on Tuesday in Austria with his mind set on this summer’s Gold Cup.