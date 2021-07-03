Martino assumes the obligation to win the Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY.

The Obligation for the Mexican National Team is the championship in the Gold Cup. Regardless of the campus that the United States has made up, the assignment for Gerardo Martino and his pupils is the title in this contest.

Even if Martino acknowledged that the commitment is not greater, even though the selection of the stars and stripes has chosen to take a youth team to the Concacaf tournament.

In 2019, the United States was complete and we were not complete, we had the obligation in the same way. The obligation was put by the world of soccer, journalists have put it and it has always been on Mexico’s back ”, he said.

The ‘Tata’ stressed that the commitments of the national teams this summer led them to form two teams, being the youth squad that will play the next Olympic Games, the one that received the greatest support.

What the United States does or does not do is not reason for my opinion, but we had to put together two teams because we participate in the Olympic Games and the Gold Cup and the United States only participates in one competition. The greater or lesser possibilities of a selection are not exclusively depending on what may happen to their most direct rival ”, he declared.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.