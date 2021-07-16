MARTINI® Asti celebrates 150th anniversary with a sustainability milestone

The world’s number one Italian sparkling wine grape suppliers are on track to be certified sustainable in 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – After decades of pioneering sustainable practices in the vineyards of northwestern Italy, MARTINI, the world’s number one Italian sparkling wine and vermouth from the Bacardi family, is proud to announce that all of its suppliers Asti grapes are on track to achieve sustainable certification in 2021.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005322/es/

The MARTINI Santo Stefano Belbo winery, located in the heart of the Asti region and responsible for producing 30% of all the grape ‘must’ (grape juice) for MARTINI Asti, was recently certified sustainable by Equalitas, the most comprehensive sustainability standard in Italian wine making, following an audit by certification body, Valoritalia. Of the remaining 70%, more than two-thirds of the grape must suppliers – cooperatives representing hundreds of small grape growers – have also been certified sustainable by Equalitas with the remainder on track to be certified this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. As Bacardi celebrates this important sustainability milestone, it is also celebrating 150 years since Martini & Rossi produced its first samples of “moscato spumante d’Asti” to meet demand from customers around the world in 1871.

The MARTINI Santo Stefano Belbo winery, located in the heart of the Asti region and responsible for producing 30% of all the grape “must” (grape juice) for MARTINI Asti, was recently certified as sustainable by Equalitas, the standard of sustainability in winemaking in Italy, after an audit carried out by the certification body Valoritalia. Of the remaining 70%, more than two-thirds of grape must suppliers – cooperatives representing hundreds of small grape growers – have also been certified sustainable by Equalitas, with the rest on track to be certified this year.

Read more

Along with the recent announcement that the 10 botanical ingredients used to create BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® will be certified sustainable in 2021, this news is another important step for Bacardi to achieve its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from certified suppliers. in a sustainable way.

It was in 1987 that, in true pioneering style, MARTINI established a center dedicated to sustainable business practices called L’Osservatorio MARTINI (the MARTINI Observatory). Located in the heart of the region and led by a local agronomist expert in vineyard cultivation, L’Osservatorio MARTINI has introduced many sustainability practices to the region, from advising on natural ways of pest management to integrated viticulture, seeking the balance of what is grown in the microclimates of the Asti region.

“There is a deep connection between MARTINI, the land and the people, which is a solid foundation for making quality wine,” said Giorgio Castagnotti, director of the MARTINI Operations Center in Pessione, Italy. “We have worked closely with the same farming communities that grow the best Moscato grapes on the same beautiful hills for generations, in fact for the last 150 years, and we want to continue to do so for generations to come. It has always made sense for us to support our grape growers through our sustainability initiatives. “

The steep sunny hills of Asti, in the heart of Italy’s Piedmont region, are the ideal growing environment for the Moscato Bianco grape and carry the DOCG designation, the highest level of quality for Italian wines. Expertly harvested in late summer by more than 200 small growers, collectively known as the Conferenti, the grapes are quickly pressed to capture the desired natural flavors in the fresh juice called “must”. Through fermentation, this “must” becomes the basis for the delicate flavors of MARTINI Asti, which include notes of peach, sweet wild sage, fresh pear and pineapple.

Stefano Stefanucci, Director of Equalitas, stated: “This is a great achievement for MARTINI. Equalitas only works with external auditors who are experts with deep knowledge of the wine sector and the certification process is totally holistic. Equalitas adopts three pillars of sustainability – Environmental, ethical and economic, and takes into account everything from a winery’s carbon footprint and water consumption to fair trade terms for farmers and good social practices, including training and well-being. “

Victoria Morris, MARTINI Global Vice President, added: “Being a family business really makes a difference in the way Bacardi approaches sustainability. We are committed to doing the right thing for the environment, for our suppliers and for their communities in the long term. . I am incredibly proud of Giorgio and his team. They are masters of their craft and have reached a new milestone in the long history of MARTINI. It is the perfect way to toast 150 years of MARTINI Asti! “

Learn more about Bacardi’s sustainability commitments and its vision to become the world’s most environmentally responsible spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/.

Always drink responsibly.

About MARTINI

One of the world’s most iconic brands, MARTINI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a provider of the highest quality sparkling and flavored wines. The award-winning, vibrant and bittersweet flavor of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals from the best places in the world. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, MARTINI’s portfolio today includes: MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, MARTINI Rosato, MARTINI Rosso, MARTINI Extra Dry Asti, MARTINI Prosecco and MARTINI Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI and the Ball & Bar logo are trademarks. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, produces and markets internationally recognized wines and spirits. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio includes more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GRAY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Scotch whiskey blend, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, vermouth and MARTINI® sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila and other leading and emerging brands such as WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whiskey, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba and family-owned, Bacardi Limited employs more than 7,000 people, operates production plants in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Equalitas

Equalitas Srl was founded in 2015 by Federdoc ed Unione Italiana Vini, in order to take advantage of the technical and cultural achievements of a movement of stakeholders committed to the development of the sustainability of wine, in support of the Forum for the Sustainability of Wine and UIV-Tergeo project. The initial partnership was later completed and strengthened with the participation of CSQA Certificazioni, one of the leading agri-food certification bodies in Italy; Valoritalia, the first certification body for the Denomination of Origin of Wines; Gambero Rosso, the largest multimedia publisher in Italy specializing in food and wine; and 3AVino, a financial company aimed at the wine industry. A broad set of skills and experience that can guarantee a comprehensive and integrated approach to sustainability, from the point of view of the economic, social and environmental components. Visit www.equalitas.it.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005322/en/

Contacts

Andrew Carney, Director of Communications for Europe, Australia and New Zealand at Bacardi, acarney@bacardi.com

Jessica Merz, Bacardi Global Director of Corporate Communications, jmerz@bacardi.com