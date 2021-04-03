Martínez Munuera, three games in six days

02/22/2021 at 12:06 CET

The tight schedule of international soccer this season has also affected the referees. Between last Thursday and next Tuesday, the Valencian referee Juan Martinez Munuera they will have participated in up to three meetings in that span of just six days.

His marathon started this Thursday in the hall VAR of the party of Europa League Come in Sporting braga and Rome, in which the main collegiate István Kovács He ended up expelling local player Ricardo Esgaio and the Italians prevailed 0-2. With little rest, he had to travel to Barcelona for this Sunday’s game between Barça and Cadiz. On the lawn of Camp NouMartínez Munuera pointed out a penalty for each team, which would ultimately mean the only goals of the match. And this Tuesday he will travel to Rome to direct the VAR room of the commitment of Champions League Come in Lazio and Bayern Munich in it Rome olympic.

Although two of its three matches are participating from the VAR room, it must be borne in mind that this marathon of matches involves making three PCR test in just a week for the Benidorm referee. The first was done at the latest on Tuesday, to be able to travel to the north of Portugal. On Friday another had to be done to be able to be at the Camp Nou, and now a third had to be made for the match in Rome.

In the match between Lazio and Bayern, he will act as a video assistant for the Israeli referee Orel Grinfeld. A meeting where the referee informant will be the current president of the Spanish referees, Carlos Velasco Carballo, who combines his presidential functions with those of UEFA’s observer delegate.