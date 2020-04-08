The Spanish referee Juan Martinez Munuera his profession is not only to conduct First Division meetings, but he is also a Local Police on leave. It has recognized EFE that, when the coronavirus pandemic began, offered to return to his position in the police force in Finestrat (located a few kilometers from Benidorm) to help in control of it.

However, his superiors ruled out his incorporation for family reasons. «I’ve been a police officer since I was 19 years old and I did it precisely to help in situations like the one we live in now“He explained. Martínez Munuera assures that referee and police are his two passions and, although his bosses said that it was not necessary, he continues to be willing to help if they need him.

«Police and referee are not my jobs, they are my two passions. When the pandemic broke out, I offered to go back to my superiors, but it was not necessary. Our staff has not been diminished by the disease, but you know that you have me at your disposal at any time, “he said.

The Alicante referee is undergoing quarantine at his residence in Finestrat, where he remains in as good a shape as he can: «I have room to exercise and over the years I bought sports equipment and gym machines. Also, here I have a 50-meter stretch of synthetic grass and wonderful slopes to run on. ”

Regarding the return date of the League, Martínez Munuera assures that the most important thing is “the health of the whole world”. “Unfortunately this has had to happen for us to realize that neither the economy nor sport is the most important thing in the world. I would like to come back when normal life can be done, I don’t know when it will be ».

Martínez Munuera assures that in his free time after training, if he is animated, he watches games and he reviews the regulations: «If the news is bad, it will take away from you. If you are a little better I encourage you to watch games and review the rules ». It also ensures that usually reviews the “hard drive” of the games who has refereed in first, what allows you to «maintain agility and then apply it to the VAR. Throw back and forth, stop, look at the camera that gives you the best vision. Those things then help.