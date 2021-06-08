Martínez highlights the “psychological” importance that Hazard has returned

06/07/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

.

Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said on Monday that it is irrelevant that the Belgian captain, Eden Hazard, enjoyed just 10 minutes in Sunday’s friendly match against Croatia, since the important thing was that he was on the field to overcome that “psychological stage”.

“The goal for Eden is for him to be on the field. It was almost a psychological stage (…). The minutes did not matter “, declared the Spanish technician at a press conference.

Hazard, who has had two injury-plagued seasons at Real Madrid and had not played for Belgium since November 2019, entered yesterday in the 82nd minute with 1-0 on the scoreboard.

“Now he will have to have more minutes. The next step will be in training.”added Martínez, who said he was “very satisfied” by the adaptation to the game of the attacker, 30, and insisted that the important thing in the match was “to take that step without risk, in a safe way.

The Belgium coach, third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, did not want to venture when Hazard will be able to play 90 minutes, and assured that with the 5 changes allowed in the Eurocup, enough to replace almost half of the team, the important thing is that footballers are at optimum level the time they are on the pitch.

“It is difficult to say when it will be ready, I think it depends on many things. What matters is that now it is medically well,” continued Martinez, who insisted that it is not a matter “of minutes, but of quality.

“See Eden Hazard with a smile on his face and make a difference” This is what the coach wants, he pointed out five days before Belgium’s debut against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, to later face Denmark and Finland.