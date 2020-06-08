Pirri, on the left, and Galindo, from Málaga (Vilanova in the background), in a Málaga-Madrid in La Rosaleda.

The 1979-80 season was good for Pirri, who started the entire course at Madrid. The Whites won the League, the Cup and were semi-finalists in the European Cup. It was that year side by side with Real, who only lost one game in the entire championship, the penultimate one, in Seville. And Castilla, a Cup finalist, in which he lost 6-1 to Madrid. Pirri collected the Cup as captain. Neither he nor anyone else thought that day, 40 years ago, that this would be his last game with Madrid.

Luis De Carlos, the president, offered to renew one more year. The unwritten norm of Bernabéu still governed, by which from 30 onwards renewals were made from year to year. Pirri spoke to Vujadin Boskov, the coach, to ask him if he still had him. He said of course that he saw it as essential.

It was the Madrid of the garcías, due to the number of players with that surname who came to meet: García Remón, Pérez García, García Navajas, García Cortés, García Hernández … Garcías led by a Martínez, the last name of Pirri, José Martínez Sánchez in the identity card.

That of Pirri was a nickname that he brought already incorporated to Real Madrid and that Bernabéu tried, unsuccessfully, to correct. The previous year, Madrid had signed a promising Malaga insider, Alberto Suárez, nicknamed Pipi. Bernabéu tried to get the press to call him Suárez, but it was difficult because he was already known as Pipi.

And now, Pirri, the result of José-Pepe-Pepirri-Pirri evolution. So Pipi and Pirri. They were the years of the twin Pili and Mili, figures of song and cinema, and with that the athletes were making fun, hence the insistent demands of Bernabéu to the press to be called by their last names.

He arrived at Madrid in 64-65 still with an amateur record, just when Di Stéfano had left. Born in Ceuta, he had a natural gift for all sports and became a youth international while still living in the autonomous city. It was inside attack, within 4-2-4 of the time. But he saw football as fun, he didn’t think of it as a way of life. A bit in the style of 19th century English sportmen. He wanted to do Architecture and for that purpose he enrolled in Granada, with no intention of continuing to play more than, if anything, at the University. One day he found him on the street Pepe Millán, coach of Ceuta the previous year, who now led Granada in the Second. The team was not doing well. Many veterans and many injuries. He convinced him to go train. “And, if necessary, you can fill a gap …”. More than filling a gap, he ended up playing 21 games and scoring 12 goals. It was an impact.

Espanyol wanted him, with whom he signed an amateur contract, just like in Granada. But Espanyol rectified, demanding a professional contract. The father did not want because that would tie him for life. Then Madrid appeared, for which he signed as an amateur with a change of residence for studies, as he had done in Granada and Espanyol.

He started as a substitute for substitutes, premiered in a big way against Barça and no one would take him down from the team in 15 years

It started in friendlies around Spain, with the fish cart. “I started as a substitute for substitutes.” Moleiro, Miguel Muñoz’s second, who was traveling in charge of this group, began to see conditions and speak well of him to this group.

He debuted at the Bernabéu against Racing in one of those friendlies during the week against Second teams in which Muñoz mixed substitutes, injured in recovery and some youth squad. After the break, Yanko Daucik came in for Morollón, but Muñoz soon replaced him with a stranger with 16 on his back. The public, scarce but knowledgeable and with a lot of fang (in the plan of 7 in Las Ventas), took it with the new one. It was known that Muñoz had a dislike to Yanko. It was thought that he was humiliated on purpose, and that translated into whistles for that long-eared and frowning boy who shook his shoulders when running and asked for the ball. I liked him, because of the unfairness of the anger and because I saw him very active. The next day I looked for his name in the Marca and saw that his name was Martínez.

It wasn’t long until he really debuted, no less than against Barça, as a result of a shower of casualties in the attack: Félix Ruiz, Pipi Suárez and Puskas. The front formed like this: Serena, Amancio, Grosso, Pirri and Gento. Madrid won 4-1. No more would leave the team. At the end of the year, Madrid compensated Ceuta with 200,000 pesetas and made him a professional record.

The following season Velázquez appeared and he became a means of attack, pairing with Zoco. Madrid was born ye-yé. For England 66 it was already international. He kept scoring many goals despite his late position. National figure from very early on, his wedding with Sonia Bruno in 1969 was a success. In 74-75, when Miljanic arrived, he became a “proofreader libero.”

“He didn’t exactly play libero as usual. I got together with Benito when we had to defend, but he was average when we attacked, ”he says. That is how he passed to the National Team, from which he said goodbye in Argentina 78, in order to still play with Boskov, that last year of the fight against Athletic with his goal and of the Cup against Castilla.

But suddenly, he received an offer from Puebla, in Mexico. They gave him two years and a fortune. They wanted, they explained, “the mystique of Real Madrid”. He had left Architecture and was now studying Medicine: “My injuries, dealing with doctors, pushed me to that, already with the idea of ​​doing a sports specialty,” he says. He was fourth and in Puebla he could continue the race. “He was already 35 years old, he was the last one of the ye-yés. There was another generation, the garcías, those from Castilla came. I thought it best to make way. “

He spoke with Boskov, who had already glimpsed his successor in Gallego, organizer and soul of Castilla, whom he would make a great libero. Carlos was sympathetic and caring.

This is how Pirri left us, in the summer, as discreetly as he had arrived 15 years earlier. No noise, without our being aware that that Madrid Cup final had been his last game. He left behind 561 official matches and 170 goals. Even today he is the ninth goalscorer in the club’s history, despite not being a forward.

Of course, we are closely following his career at Puebla, where he coincided with Asensi and from the second season with the realistic Idígoras. There he was completing the race. When he returned, it cost him little to finish it and fulfill the plan that had been outlined years ago: to become a doctor of the club, of which he would later become technical secretary.

There was, however, an opportunity to fire him. It was on May 15, 1981, with a stupendous tribute that pitted Real Madrid against the National Team, which was directed by Ladislao Kubala. It was the honor he deserved.