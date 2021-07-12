Martínez denies before the judge that he was an intermediary between Rajoy and Villarejo

The former number two of the Interior, Francisco Martínez, this Monday at the National Court (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez has denied this Monday before the judge of the Kitchen operation, Manuel García-Castellón, having been the intermediary between the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy and former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo.

In addition, who was the right hand of former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, has denied knowing the alleged operation to spy on former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas with reserved funds. For this reason, he has refused to have participated in a meeting with Rajoy and the lawyer Javier Iglesias at the headquarters of the PP on Genoa Street. Thus, Martínez has declared against the Villarejo annotations in his personal agendas.

Martínez has questioned the veracity of much of the notes written by Villarejo. And, for this, he has clung to the words of the commissioner himself that in reality they would be personal diaries. However, the former number two of Interior has gone a little further and has directly described its content as speculations.

Villarejo’s notes place Martínez at the epicenter of Kitchen

The judge has been exhaustive in the interrogation of Villarejo’s notes. One of them, dated July 11, 2013, places Martínez at the epicenter of Kitchen. Along with ‘Chisco’, as the former commissioner nicknamed him, it reads: “45-minute talk. Plan against LB. Interv. communications, records and summons of woman and child ”. García-Castellón considers this note the start of the operation.

Martínez, however, has distanced himself from this and other annotations. Specifically, he has assured the magistrate that, contrary to what Villarejo noted, he did not attend a meeting at the headquarters of the ‘popular’ in Madrid’s Genoa street with Rajoy and the lawyer Javier Iglesias, who has been identified as trusted person of the former secretary general of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal who would have mediated in favor of the political formation with Bárcenas.

Second statement

García-Castellón considered it necessary to interrogate Francisco Martínez again because ex-commissioner Villarejo’s agendas reveal a “fluid” relationship between the two.

Read more

Martínez was the first former high-ranking official charged, and if at first he denied knowing the existence of the operation to steal documentation from the former PP treasurer, he finally came to say that his immediate superior, the former Interior Minister Jorge, was also aware of it. Fernández Díaz. The former head of the Interior is also charged and denies that he knew anything, which is why there was a confrontation between the two.

From the reading of the analyzed messages, the judge points out the importance that the matter had for Martínez, “who directly assumes the obtaining of information on a daily basis, being especially surprising that the Secretary of State gets involved up to that level in a matter of this nature ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…