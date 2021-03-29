Martínez Arroyo believes that there is “good will” on the part of the Biden Administration and trusts that an agreement will soon be reached to eliminate the tariffs – Lanza Digital

Martínez Arroyo believes that there is “good will” on the part of the Biden Administration and trusts that an agreement will soon be reached to eliminate the tariffs / Elena Rosa

The Minister of Agriculture has explained how despite the fact that at the moment the tariffs are still in force in the United States, the situation is “different” from the one that existed when the previous president, Donald Trump, was in power. In this sense, he has indicated how from now on with the Biden Administration, “a negotiation process will be opened between reliable business partners who trust each other”

The Minister of Agriculture in Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Martínez Arroyo, considers that there is “good will” on the part of the North American administration with the issue of tariffs on agri-food products and hopes that soon “an agreement will be reached” to eliminate them .

The counselor recalled, during a joint act held in Ciudad Real between Finca Cantarranas and Carrefour, as despite the fact that at the moment the tariffs are still in force in the United States, the situation is “different” from the one that existed when the previous one governed President, Donald Trump. In this sense, he explained that from now on with the Biden Administration, “a negotiation process will be opened between reliable business partners who trust each other.”

Martínez Arroyo, in turn, considers that with President Joe Biden it is “easier to negotiate” because “there are tools here and there to negotiate on the same basis.”

The counselor in turn stressed how the year 2020 was “especially difficult” for the economy as a whole, highlighting how the agri-food sector managed to “pull the car”, after “increasing, with respect to the previous year, 3% the turnover of the agri-food export of Castilla-La Mancha, which represents 37% of the total economy of the region in exports. And all this despite the difficult year we have experienced, from the point of view of the closure of the hospitality industry, the fact that there is no tourism and two international issues that have affected us a lot, such as Brexit, and the difficulties of the last months, and the tariffs of the Trump administration in the United States ”.

But, despite the tariffs imposed on agri-food products, including wine, cheese and olive oil, Martínez Arroyo has stressed that the sector “has shown such resilience that, for example, one of the products affected by The tariffs of the Trump administration, such as Manchego cheese, have not only maintained its market, but we have increased it by billing more than we did before without the tariffs. “

From his point of view, the sector has been so competitive that “it has been able to bill even more despite the tariffs.” Therefore, “I hope that without tariffs we will continue to conquer the markets with star products for us such as Manchego cheese, wine and extra virgin olive oil.”

