Martincova and Vondrousova will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Czech players Tereza Martincova Y Marketa Vondrousova fulfilled their predictions by winning the Wimbledon thirty-second 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 in two hours and four minutes to the British Emily Webley-Smith Y Sarah Beth Gray, number 186 of the WTA and number 230 of the WTA respectively. With this result, we will see the winners of this match during the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners, on the other hand, also managed 3 times. In addition, Martincova and Vondrousova had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, they committed 4 double faults and got 63% of the service points, while the data of their rivals is of a 63% effectiveness, 6 double faults and 58% of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32 Martincova and Vondrousova will face the Japanese Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) 63 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.